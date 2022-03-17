Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club Kitchen & Home Tour

The much-anticipated return of the Wellesley Kitchen and Home Tour presented by The Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club (WHJWC) will take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022, 11am-3pm, rain or shine.

The tour will showcase six gorgeous homes where guests will be invited to visit the first floor, in addition to a few bonus areas at select homes. Architects, interior designers, and/or contractors may also be on hand to answer questions specific to the home.

Tickets will be limited this year so plan ahead. All tickets must be pre-purchased at www.whjwc.org for $65. There will be no same-day tickets sold at the door. Tickets are on sale now.

The Wellesley Kitchen and Home Tour raises funds for scholarships benefitting local high school students and grants for area non-profits. For the 2020-2021 year, $162,000 was given back to the community in grants and scholarships with $62,000 awarded to 23 deserving high school students and another $65,000 awarded to local charitable organizations that make a meaningful difference in the community.