Congrats to the Wellesley Girls Track team, which competed earlier this month at the New Balance Nationals at the Armory, NYC. Their Womens’ 1600 Sprint Medley Relay team medaled as “All Americans” (4th place nationwide). The team members: Annie Comella (200m) freshman , Abby Lothian (200m) Junior, Gaia Jacobs (400m) sophomore, and Rory Clare, Senior (800m)

