Wellesley Select Board member Ann-Mara Lanza will host office hours on Thursday, March 22, from 1:30pm-3:30pm in the Juliani Room (1st floor) at Town Hall.

Residents may ask questions, give input, and share concerns about Town operations, economic development, or other issues.

Please email her directly at [email protected] to request a 15-minute appointment.

You will receive a response confirming your meeting time.