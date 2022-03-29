Wellesley Symphony Orchestra family concert ‘Buzz’ to work the bugs in

The Wellesley Symphony Orchestra will present “Buzz!”, a family concert featuring insects in music and more on April 4 at MassBay Community College at 3 PM.

Guest conductor Geneviève Leclair will be joined by special guest Laura Mattei from Sudbury Valley Trustees as the orchestra performs music about bees, wasps and other interesting insects. The program will appeal most to children ages 5-11, and kids are encouraged to don their favorite bug costume.

On the program are Vaughan Williams’s overture to The Wasps, Peters’ Arthropod Suite, La Cucaracha, and what is a concert about bugs without Rimsky Korsakov’s Flight of the Bumblebee?

Sudbury Valley Trustees’ Mattei will talk about bugs, how beautiful they are, their importance to our environment, and how we can help save them.

John Matters, winner of the most recent Michael H. Welles Young Soloist Competition, will play the first movement of the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto. Matters, a senior at Milton Academy, has been playing the violin since he was 4 years old, and currently studies with Lynn Chang and Naoko Tanaka. He is a member of the Juilliard Pre-College Orchestra and hopes to double major in violin performance and physics or engineering in college.

The orchestra is conducting a search for a new music director. Five finalists each conduct one concert, and in the spring the new music director will be announced. In June the orchestra will perform a concert to celebrate former Music Director Max Hobart’s transformative tenure with the group.

The concert is at MassBay Community College, 50 Oakland St., Wellesley, on Sunday, April 3 at 3 PM. Tickets are $25 online for all attendees, $30 at the door. All audience members must be fully vaccinated and wear masks. Seats are sold so that there is

some distance between groups. There is plenty of free parking.

Article submitted by the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra.