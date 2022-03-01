Wellesley Town Election day—polls are open until 8pm

The polls for Wellesley’s annual Town Election will be open on March 1, 2022 for in-person voting 7am-8pm. Voters actually in line at 8pm will be allowed to vote. Polling locations here.

Don’t know which precinct you’re in? Here’s how to find out where to vote in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Voting day temperatures will climb as high 40° by afternoon. There is some rain in the forecast at 3pm, and in the evening.

Mrs. Swellesley headed out late morning to cast her ballot and collect her “I voted” sticker. There were no lines, and poll workers and voters were masked up. Thank you, poll workers for your volunteer work and organizational skills.