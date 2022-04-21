Dana Hall fashion show to highlight eco couture

Eco couture (sustainable clothing) designed by students from Dana Hall, Wellesley College, Babson College, and other local schools will be on the catwalk at Dana Hall School in Wellesley on April 23 at 7pm. Be inspired to look good, while being good to the planet.

Local artists and business owners will also discuss how they address climate change through their work.

Event details:

*April 23rd at 7-8:30pm (refreshments included)

*Waldo Auditorium, Dana Hall School, 45 Dana Rd, Wellesley

*This event is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.