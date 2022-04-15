Easter Sunday services in Wellesley, 2022

Easter falls on Sunday, April 17, 2022, and a happy one to those who celebrate the religious holiday. In-person services are back this year, and masks are encouraged by some churches, and required by others. For those who wish to celebrate at home, live streaming services will be available by most churches.

Whether you choose to attend in-person or online, all the services and masses will be celebratory, and all are welcome.

Make sure you check church websites for all the Holy Week details.

First Church of Christ, Scientist

8 Rockland St, 781-235-1114

MetroWest Baptist Church

2 Brook St. 781-431-0828

Milestone Wellesley

42 Elmwood Rd. 781-235-6025

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

79 Denton Rd. 781-235-7310

Easter Sunday services, April 17, at 9am & 11am. The services will contain glorious Easter hymns and anthems, Easter readings, an Easter sermon, prayers, and the sharing of Holy Communion.

There will be a children’s Easter egg hunt at 10am, between the two services.

St. John the Evangelist Parish (Catholic)

9 Glen Rd., 781-235-0045

St. Paul Parish (Catholic)

502 Washington St., 781-235-1060

Easter Sunday services:

7:30am Mass at St. Paul

9am Family Mass at St. John (Upper Church with simulcast in Powers Hall)

9am Family Mass at St. Paul (Main Church with simulcast in Parish Hall)

11am Mass at St. Paul

12pm Mass at St. John

There is no Sunday 5pm Mass on Easter Sunday

UU Society of Wellesley Hills

309 Washington St., 781-235-7423

10:30am Easter Sunday service

Wellesley Congregational (Village) Church

2 Central St., 781-235-1988

Details:

7am Sunrise Service—outdoors and in the Chapel, with Village Table breakfast following

10am Celebration Service—sanctuary and livestreamed, with hand bells, brass, and choir

11:10am All Church Fellowship, with egg hunt on the church lawn

Wellesley Hills Congregational Church

207 Washington St., 781-235-4424

9am Family-Friendly Easter service

11am Easter service with Communion

Both services will be held in-person, with livestream offered as well

Wellesley Friends Meeting (Quaker)

26 Benvenue St., 781-237-0268

