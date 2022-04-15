Easter Sunday services in Wellesley, 2022

Easter falls on Sunday, April 17, 2022, and a happy one to those who celebrate the religious holiday. In-person services are back this year, and masks are encouraged by some churches, and required by others. For those who wish to celebrate at home, live streaming services will be available by most churches.
Whether you choose to attend in-person or online, all the services and masses will be celebratory, and all are welcome.
Make sure you check church websites for all the Holy Week details.
Thanks to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church for sponsoring this Easter services post.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
79 Denton Rd., 781-235-7310
First Church of Christ, Scientist
8 Rockland St, 781-235-1114
MetroWest Baptist Church
2 Brook St. 781-431-0828
Milestone Wellesley
42 Elmwood Rd. 781-235-6025
79 Denton Rd. 781-235-7310
Easter Sunday services, April 17, at 9am & 11am. The services will contain glorious Easter hymns and anthems, Easter readings, an Easter sermon, prayers, and the sharing of Holy Communion.
There will be a children’s Easter egg hunt at 10am, between the two services.
St. John the Evangelist Parish (Catholic)
9 Glen Rd., 781-235-0045
St. Paul Parish (Catholic)
502 Washington St., 781-235-1060
Easter Sunday services:
7:30am Mass at St. Paul
9am Family Mass at St. John (Upper Church with simulcast in Powers Hall)
9am Family Mass at St. Paul (Main Church with simulcast in Parish Hall)
11am Mass at St. Paul
12pm Mass at St. John
There is no Sunday 5pm Mass on Easter Sunday
UU Society of Wellesley Hills
309 Washington St., 781-235-7423
10:30am Easter Sunday service
Wellesley Congregational (Village) Church
2 Central St., 781-235-1988
Details:
7am Sunrise Service—outdoors and in the Chapel, with Village Table breakfast following
10am Celebration Service—sanctuary and livestreamed, with hand bells, brass, and choir
11:10am All Church Fellowship, with egg hunt on the church lawn
Wellesley Hills Congregational Church
207 Washington St., 781-235-4424
9am Family-Friendly Easter service
11am Easter service with Communion
Both services will be held in-person, with livestream offered as well
Wellesley Friends Meeting (Quaker)
26 Benvenue St., 781-237-0268
Leave a Reply