Explore Wellesley’s trails on these guided Spring walks

The Wellesley Trails Committee is leading a series of walks this spring to introduce and re-familiarize the public to the town’s trail system. The walks are free, and no registration is required.

Most walks cover 1.5 to 2 miles and last about one hour. Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy footwear. Walks take place unless it pours rain or there are high winds.

Participants will be required to follow Town guidelines for COVID-19 for outdoors group events.

Brook Path and Crosstown Trail Walk

Saturday, April 30, 9-10:15 a.m.

Explore the two trails that parallel Washington Street from Wellesley High School to Clock Tower Park. We will start the walk on the Brook Path along the Caroline Brook to Maugus Ave, and then return to the High School along the Crosstown Trail. Meet at the State Street parking lot adjacent to the High School Stadium.

Morses Pond

Sunday, May 15, 9-10 a.m.

Walk the trails along Morses Pond, a 102 acre pond and a source for our town water wells. View the pond, islands and wildlife. The walk will take you through a pine forest along the Cochituate Aqueduct and along the shore line at the town beach. Meet at 9 a.m. at the gate to the town beach access road, located at the end of Turner Rd., 0.3 mi. west of Weston Road.

Centennial Reservation

Saturday, May 21, 9-10 a.m.

Celebrate Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend and take a picturesque walk through rolling meadows to the top of Maugus Hill, one of the highest points in Wellesley. Explore the conservation land purchased by the town for Wellesley’s 1981 Centennial Celebration, view the Great Blue Hills in Canton, and take our trail through MassBay Community College open space. Meet at Centennial Reservation parking lot off of Oakland St. Entrance to the parking lot is on the right, 0.5 miles south from Rt. 9.

Carisbrooke Walk

Saturday, June 4, 9-10 a.m.

On National Trails Day, walk trails through Carisbrooke Reservation, a surprising wooded area with rocky outcrops on the Weston town line and a pond fed by Cold Stream Brook. Also explore trails in the adjacent Weston conservation land. Meet at the trailhead on White Oak Road. Take Cliff Road north from Washington Street for 1.0 mile (almost to the Weston town line) and turn right on White Oak Road. Follow White Oak Road for 0.25 mile and look for a brown reservation sign on the left. Please park on the opposite side of White Oak Road from the reservation sign.

