Free school transportation for Hunnewell Elementary School families: Sign up by April 8

The Hunnewell Elementary School building is slated to be closed for good at the end of this school year to make way for a new structure in 2024. Families are in for exciting swing space action spread across four other schools until the new building opens in early 2024, if all goes according to schedule.

The Wellesley Public Schools (WPS) system hopes to minimize challenges for parents who might have to shuttle kids to multiple schools, and reduce overall drop-off and pick-up traffic, and score sustainability points by offering Hunnewell families free busing.

The sign-up deadline is April 8.

To register, go to the WPS Fee Payment link. Click “Login”, and enter your username and password. Click on the photo of the yellow school bus located in the middle of the page to begin the registration process. To enroll Hunnewell student(s) only, choose the second Activity for FY23, “Hunnewell Bus Transportation enrollment.” More information on WPS transportation services.

Meanwhile, WPS has cut bus fees for all from $521 to a still-painful $500 under its FY ’23 budget just approved at Annual Town Meeting. Over the next 5 years, WPS looks to eliminate transportation fees entirely as one of its “moonshot” goals, Supt. Dr. David Lussier said recently at Town Meeting.