Happy Passover, Wellesley

Temple Beth Elohim, Wellesley
Passover starts April 15 at sundown to commemorate the liberation of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery. The festive and social spring-time ritual lasts until April 24.

Last year due to coronavirus, synagogues including Temple Beth Elohim in Wellesley and Wellesley Weston Chabad celebrated Passover Seder with their members online as they carried on the ancient traditions.

This year many feel its high time to attend services, carry on the traditions—and find the afikomen—in-person again.

Happy Passover to all who celebrate.

Where to worship in Wellesley

