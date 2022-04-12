Rotary Club of Wellesley seeks help bagging tree saplings

Every year, the Rotary Club of Wellesley purchases and bags 500 tree saplings for distribution to Wellesley fourth graders. Susy Jordon, Wellesley Town horticultural technician, then hands out the bagged saplings for the students to plant. She also teaches a lesson on Arbor Day conservation while handing out the trees.

This year the club is bagging Pin Oaks, and it’s looking for some more volunteers to help. The club is bagging them on Tuesday, April 19 from 4:30-6PM at the DPW Parking lot at 30 Municipal Way in Wellesley.

If you can join the effort, please register on the Rotary web site as a guest for the event.