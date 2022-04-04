Save the date: Wellesley Historical Society Spring Gala is May 12

Tickets are on sale now for the Wellesley Historical Society’s History in Bloom: A Spring Gala, taking place on Thursday, May 12, 6:30-9:30pm in the Wellesley Country Club Ballroom.

History in Bloom: A Spring Gala is one of the Wellesley Historical Society’s largest fundraisers and is essential to the Society’s ability to continue to serve the Wellesley community. The Society is an independent 501(c)(3) organization which does not receive any regular funding from the Town of Wellesley. Funds raised will contribute to the General Operating Fund to:

Collect, preserve, and share Wellesley’s historical records and artifacts

Teach and share our history through tours, lectures, and exhibits

Employ professional staff to care for the collections and provide research support

Maintain the Society’s historic buildings

Create community partnerships with Wellesley’s educational and service organizations, as well as with local businesses

Host social events which combine food, drink, and a side of history

In addition to conducting the drawings for the winners of the accompanying raffles, the event will feature a wide variety of items from the collections for all to peruse, including paintings from well-known Wellesley artist, Mary Brewster Hazelton, plans by noted landscape architect, Charles P. Gorley, Jr., a hand-made engagement outfit showcasing needlework by the Wellesley bride-to-be and her mother, and much more. In addition, attendees will have an opportunity to play for many prizes through fun, trivia-style games while learning more about the collections and Wellesley history. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served.

EVENT: History in Bloom: A Spring Gala

DATE: Thursday, May 12, 2022

TIME: 6:30-9:30pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Country Club Ballroom