Seen in Wellesley: Boston Marathon Race Director runs his 50th

The Boston Marathon isn’t truly over each year until Race Director Dave McGillivray runs the course after his job is done and everyone else has made it through. This race made for his 5oth straight Boston Marathon completed.

Wellesley marathoner Stephen Forasté kindly shared this image and video of McGillivary and his entourage making their way through Wellesley. “Worth taking the commuter rail home after the race to just by chance catch this,” he wrote.

 

McGillivray
Photo courtesy of Stephen Forasté

