The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Spring is here, and so is the Friends of the Wellesley Free Library Book Sale

by Leave a Comment

After two years, the Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries is thrilled to once again hold the annual spring book sale. This is a long-awaited moment for the community and patrons who depend on the spring sale to stock up for the summer. One of the librarians told us that a patron, upon seeing the book sale sign, let out a loud, “Yeah,” coupled with a  vigorous fist pump.

We concur.

Wellesley Free Library
Photo: Barbara Marx, president, Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries

LOCATION: Wakelin Room, Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St.
MEMBER PREVIEW NIGHT: Thursday, April 28, 5pm-9pm
PUBLIC SALE: Friday, April 29, 9am-6pm
Saturday, April 30, 9am-5pm
BAG SALE ($10/bag): Sunday, May 1, 1pm-5pm

If you’re not already a member of the Friends, join at the door or on the Friends website.

Masks will be available at the entrance for patrons’ comfort.

print

Share

Leave a Reply

You have to agree to the comment policy.

Linden Square, Wellesley
Wellesley Hills Junior Women's Club
Wonderful Wellesley