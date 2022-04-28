Spring is here, and so is the Friends of the Wellesley Free Library Book Sale

After two years, the Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries is thrilled to once again hold the annual spring book sale. This is a long-awaited moment for the community and patrons who depend on the spring sale to stock up for the summer. One of the librarians told us that a patron, upon seeing the book sale sign, let out a loud, “Yeah,” coupled with a vigorous fist pump.

We concur.

LOCATION: Wakelin Room, Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St.

MEMBER PREVIEW NIGHT: Thursday, April 28, 5pm-9pm

PUBLIC SALE: Friday, April 29, 9am-6pm

Saturday, April 30, 9am-5pm

BAG SALE ($10/bag): Sunday, May 1, 1pm-5pm

If you’re not already a member of the Friends, join at the door or on the Friends website.

Masks will be available at the entrance for patrons’ comfort.