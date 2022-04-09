Students at Tenacre School in Wellesley had a sporting chance at writing contest

Four Tenacre Country Day School students were recognized in the annual Boston Globe-sponsored writing contest, named for the late, legendary sports writer, Will McDonough. More than 1,000 students in grades 4 – 12 from across New England participated in the contest. The winners were chosen by Globe sports editors, who judge the 400-word essays based on topic development, organization, style, and mechanics.

Every member of the fifth-grade class at Tenacre submitted an essay to the contest as part of a class writing assignment.

Congratulations to all.