Upham Color Dash registration open

Upham Elementary School is hosting a new fun run to celebrate diversity called the Upham Color Dash on May 14—and it’s going to get messy.

All are invited to take part in this untimed event inspired by the Hindu festival of Holi, which celebrates spring and more. It will take place at Upham Elementary School at 35 Wynnewood Rd., Wellesley, Mass.

Participants will run along a mile-long course and get showered with with food-grade colored powder, finishing the event covered in a rainbow of colors. The celebration continues with music, food, games and entertainment for the entire family.

The cost is $30 per person (free for kids under 3) and includes an event t-shirt, face painting, live DJ and more. Registration is open. Send email with questions, or if registration cost is a barrier.

UPHAM COLOR DASH – 5.14.22 9:30 AM – 10:00 AM Upham Color Dash Registration & Packet Pick-Up 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM Pre-Dash Pump Up 10:30 AM Upham Color Dash Start Until 1 PM Upham Color Dash After Party