Wellesley arts news: Kubitz paintings on display at library; The Moors livestreaming from college; Piano concert on April 10

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, MA arts news:

Fritz Kubitz paintings on display at Wellesley Free Library

Frederick “Fritz” Kubitz’s solo show, “Untold Stories,” is at the Wellesley Free Library in the James E. Mahoney Foyer and the Wakelin Room for the month of April. Kubitz is best known for his marine paintings, cityscapes, and New England scenes. Working in both watercolor and oil, Kubitz combines his training and precision as an architect with his artistic sensibilities. Inspired as a young serviceman in Europe, he felt compelled to visually record all that he saw. That desire to draw and paint continued even as he established himself as an architect contributing his design talents to the Logan, JFK and Dulles airports, and the American Embassy in London to name a few. Later in his professional career, Kubitz began painting full time and has never stopped. Kubitz has been a member of the Wellesley Society of Artists for 50-plus years and was made its first Honorary Lifetime Member last year.

Livestream Wellesley College Theatre’s The Moors

Wellesley College Theatre presents its Spring 2022 Mainstage Production April 29 – May 1 in the Ruth Nagel Jones Theatre at Wellesley College for the campus community, and will stream an edited multi-camera recording of the show for a wider public twice on May 7. The show features an all-student cast and design team, and is directed by Marta Rainer.

About the show:

Two sisters and a dog live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming of love and power. The arrival of a hapless governess and a moor-hen set all three on a strange and dangerous path. The Moors is a dark comedy about love, desperation, and visibility.

Free livestream tickets

Information: [email protected] or 781-283-2000

Wellesley Chamber Players piano recital on April 10

The Wellesley Chamber Players will perform a piano concert on Sunday, April 10 at 3pm at Beveridge Hall at Dana Hall School.

Program:

Debussy Preludes Book II

– La puerta del vino

– Les fées sont d’exquises danseuses

– General Lavine – eccentric

– La terrasse des audiences du clair de lune

– Ondine

Schumann Kreisleriana, Op. 16

Evren Ozel, piano

Free for students, suggested $20 for seniors, $25 for others.