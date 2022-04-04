Wellesley Business Buzz: Starbucks reopens (Salt and others celebrate)

Some local coffee drinkers are rejoicing over the reopening of Starbucks in Wellesley Square at 68A Central St.

The shop temporarily closed in November due to the hiring squeeze, and consolidated with the Linden Square Starbucks. Many figured it wouldn’t reopen.

The closing especially hurt in light of other nearby coffee shops leaving, resulting in a downtown coffee drought.

But signs recently went up in the Wellesley Square Starbucks windows that it indeed would be reopening this spring.

Among those very appreciative are nearby retailers, who love the increased foot traffic (and a place to get their own coffee).

“We are so excited they are reopening!” says Jen Devlin of Salt Boutique (72 Central St.), which is rewarding each buyer with a free coffee on April 4.

