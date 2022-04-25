Wellesley Choral Society returns with May in-person concert

The Wellesley Choral Society presents its first in-person concert since January 2020 on Sunday, May 1 at 3pm at the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church, 207 Washington St.

The spring concert program is titled “Celebrating Singing” under the direction of Edward Whalen. The program consists of songs of remembrance and renewal, and with works highlighting women composers. Works to be performed include: the debut of “Let Me Go” by Edward Whalen; “Hallelujah, Praise the Lord” by Denise Bacon; “March of the Women” by Ethel Smyth; “Solla Sollew” from Seussical; and “Under the Vast Eternal Sky” by Ola Gjeilo.

Special guest performers will be the Wellesley Middle School 6th grade Chorus under the direction of Lauren Connors and the Milton Academy Chamber Singers, directed by Edward Whalen. The Wellesley Choral Society will be accompanied by a string quintet, trumpets, timpani, and pianist Hisako Hiratsuka.

The Society has donated a limited number of free tickets to Wellesley seniors who may pick them up at the Council on Aging at the Tolles Parsons Center, 500 Washington St., Wellesley. Please call 781-235-3961 to see if tickets are available.

Tickets may be purchased at the door for $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors (children under 12 are free). Masks will be required for all who attend. Visit www.wellesleychoralsociety.org for online purchase of tickets, COVID-19 protocols, and more.

Wellesley Hills Congregational Church is handicapped accessible and there is ample parking in the church lot and on the street.