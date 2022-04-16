Wellesley education news: Upstart robotics team raising funds; Truman Scholar; Town Meeting readies for academic excellence discussion

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley education news:

Upstart robotics team raising funds The nonprofit Wellesley Robotics Team, which competes as The nonprofit Wellesley Robotics Team, which competes as Team Ultraviolet 8567 in FIRST Robotics competitions, has come a long way since starting in spring of 2020 ( we wrote about the team in early 2021). It now boasts about 50 members who have taught themselves mechanical, electrical, coding and computer-assisted design skills, and produced a 125-pound robot that has helped them compete successfully in the region. The team of 8th-12th graders has launched a fundraiser to expand its efforts. Team Ultraviolet 8567 has secured a grant from the school system for next year, and a middle school teacher gets a stipend to mentor the team. But more funds are needed to acquire gear and support travel to competitions. The FIRST World Championship this year takes place in Houston on April 20-23 According to the fundraiser, “During a typical year, most successful FIRST teams spend $20,000-$50,000 on motors, gearboxes, controllers, wiring, hardware, vision systems, sensors, building supplies, registration fees and travel to competitions.”

Local student a Truman Scholar

Congratulations to Wellesley’s Julian Applebaum, one of just 58 Harry Truman Scholarship Foundation recipients for 2022. According to the bio shared by the scholarship foundation, Applebaum is “an aspiring litigator studying political science, legal studies, and English.”

Recipients, deemed outstanding prospects as for public service leadership, receive up to $30K for graduate school.

The scholarships were established by Congress in 1975 as a memorial to President Harry S. Truman in the name of pubic service.

Town Meeting readies for academic excellence discussion

Article 44, a citizen petition regarding Wellesley Public Schools’ approach to academic excellence, will be the topic for what should be the final night of Town Meeting on April 25.

Read the revised article motion, and buckle in for that meeting, which will start at 7pm and last until……, available via livestream at Wellesley Media and on local access channels.