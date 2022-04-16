Wellesley education news: Upstart robotics team raising funds; Truman Scholar; Town Meeting readies for academic excellence discussion

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley education news:
Upstart robotics team raising funds
Local student a Truman Scholar
Congratulations to Wellesley’s Julian Applebaum, one of just 58 Harry Truman Scholarship Foundation recipients for 2022. According to the bio shared by the scholarship foundation, Applebaum is “an aspiring litigator studying political science, legal studies, and English.”
Recipients, deemed outstanding prospects as for public service leadership, receive up to $30K for graduate school.
The scholarships were established by Congress in 1975 as a memorial to President Harry S. Truman in the name of pubic service.
Town Meeting readies for academic excellence discussion
Article 44, a citizen petition regarding Wellesley Public Schools’ approach to academic excellence, will be the topic for what should be the final night of Town Meeting on April 25.
Read the revised article motion, and buckle in for that meeting, which will start at 7pm and last until……, available via livestream at Wellesley Media and on local access channels.
