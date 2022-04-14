Wellesley RDF Reusables Area season opener, 2022

Dah-ling, of course anybody who’s anybody attends the most anticipated event on the Wellesley spring social calendar. I’m talking about this week’s big reopening of the Recycling and Disposal Facility’s Reusables Area. You don’t need a ticket or fancy dress to get into the hottest spot in town to meet and greet neighbors and catch up on gossip. And if you cast a critical or covetous eye on household castoffs from Cliff Estates to Poet’s Corner, you’re not considered rude. You’re just discerning. One thing: “shoppers,” as they’re called, must be Wellesley residents. OK, so maybe the Give and Take Area is a teensy bit exclusive, given the high price of real estate in town.

For those new to town, the Wellesley RDF Reusables Area is like a daily free yard sale where one family’s trash is another family’s treasure. Drop off your household items that are in working order or easily repairable, then scout the well-organized tables laden with the cast-offs of others. Everything you bring, you donate. Everything you pick up is free, and you don’t have to bring a donation to “shop.”

I stopped by to check out the scene, which is in full swing. Check the RDF site for Reusable Area hours—they don’t hew exactly to regular RDF hours.

Some of today’s Wellesley Reusables Area treasures