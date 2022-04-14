The Swellesley Report

Wellesley RDF Reusables Area season opener, 2022

Dah-ling, of course anybody who’s anybody attends the most anticipated event on the Wellesley spring social calendar. I’m talking about this week’s big reopening of the Recycling and Disposal Facility’s Reusables Area. You don’t need a ticket or fancy dress to get into the hottest spot in town to meet and greet neighbors and catch up on gossip. And if you cast a critical or covetous eye on household castoffs from Cliff Estates to Poet’s Corner, you’re not considered rude. You’re just discerning. One thing: “shoppers,” as they’re called, must be Wellesley residents. OK, so maybe the Give and Take Area is a teensy bit exclusive, given the high price of real estate in town.

For those new to town, the Wellesley RDF Reusables Area is like a daily free yard sale where one family’s trash is another family’s treasure. Drop off your household items that are in working order or easily repairable, then scout the well-organized tables laden with the cast-offs of others. Everything you bring, you donate. Everything you pick up is free, and you don’t have to bring a donation to “shop.”

I stopped by to check out the scene, which is in full swing. Check the RDF site for Reusable Area hours—they don’t hew exactly to regular RDF hours.

Wellesley RDF, Reusables Area
Wellesley Reusables Area volunteers. From left: Joany, Martha, and Judith. One volunteer begged off the photo session, feeling the paparazzi had lately been pursuing him a bit aggressively. The Wellesley Friends of Recycling group is looking for volunteers to join in the Reusables Area camaraderie.

Some of today’s Wellesley Reusables Area treasures

Wellesley RDF, Reusables Area
Mrs. Swellesley regrets leaving these the napkin rings on the Reusables Table. They would have been perfect for Easter lunch. Get it? E for Easter? Neither did I until I was long home and having my head slap moment.

 

Wellesley RDF, Reusables Area
Mrs. Swellesley also regrets leaving Travis and Mandy behind. Mandy is absolutely killing it in that dress. Where can I find a cool dress like that? Do Travis and Mandy seem bored to you, or just a little hungover?

 

Wellesley RDF, Reusables Area
Fine art at the Reusables Area.

 

Wellesley RDF, Reusables Area
I thought about bringing this vintage Corona adding machine home, but it will won’t allow me to tally up my riches past $999,999.99, so what good is it? Ca-ching!

 

Wellesley RDF, Reusables Area
Playmobil figurines were very big with the Swellesley juniors back in the day. Ah, the nostalgia.

 

Wellesley RDF, Reusables Area
Of course, Mrs. Swellesley didn’t leave the Reusables Area empty handed. I’m envisioning a competitive puzzle event after Easter lunch. We’ll probably have to draw straws to see which team gets to do The Office puzzle.
