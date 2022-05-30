The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Building fairy houses & watching birds in Wellesley

by Leave a Comment

The Wellesley Conservation Land Trust has taken advantage of the recent good spring weather to encourage locals to get outside and enjoy nature.

Trolls & Fairies

The annual Troll and Fairy House, which happens every spring at Pickle Point Sanctuary duringWellesley’s Wonderful Weekend, gave the children a choice of  a tree where they could use their imaginations and build their own Troll or Fairy House using the natural materials gathered along their walk.

Photos courtesy of Jim Barr.

 

troll houses

 

WCLT fairy and woodland troll house building Pickle Poin

 

 

WCLT fairy and woodland troll house building Pickle Poin

 

Spring bird walk

Separately, the land trust led one of its spring bird walks recently at Morses Pond.

Among the finds:

killdeer
A killdeer at Morses Pond on her nest. Photos courtesy of Michael Tobin.

 

wclt bird walk
Elissa Landre gives participants some tips before getting started

 

Pileated woodpecker
Pileated woodpecker

 

print
Share

Leave a Reply

You have to agree to the comment policy.

Linden Square, Wellesley
Wonderful Wellesley
Riverbend School