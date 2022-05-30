Building fairy houses & watching birds in Wellesley

The Wellesley Conservation Land Trust has taken advantage of the recent good spring weather to encourage locals to get outside and enjoy nature.

Trolls & Fairies

The annual Troll and Fairy House, which happens every spring at Pickle Point Sanctuary duringWellesley’s Wonderful Weekend, gave the children a choice of a tree where they could use their imaginations and build their own Troll or Fairy House using the natural materials gathered along their walk.

Photos courtesy of Jim Barr.

Spring bird walk

Separately, the land trust led one of its spring bird walks recently at Morses Pond.

Among the finds: