COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held in Wellesley for ages 18+

The Wellesley Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, May 12 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Wellesley Health Department (90 Washington Street)

This clinic is free and open to all eligible individuals 18 years and older. You do not need to live in Wellesley to take part in this clinic.

Nurses will be offering the Moderna vaccine. First or second doses, or booster shots are all available.

Sign up online for an appointment and have your insurance information available. If you do not have insurance, you may still register for an appointment.

For questions or assistance with appointments, contact the Wellesley Health Department nurses directly at 781-489-4356.