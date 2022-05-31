‘Decoding the News’ at Wellesley Free Library on June 2

This sounds a Wellesley Free Library program that we, at least, shouldn’t miss: “Decoding the News.”

The program pledges to help you learn new tools and tactics to stay informed about politics, elections, and pandemic details, and not get buried in bias, hype, and disinformation. The workshop is for all ages, to sharpen your news literacy whether you get updates via print, broadcast, online, social media, or direct messages.

Leading the presentation and discussion will be David Wallace, a former news/business/tech reporter for The New York Times and Reuters, and journalism adjunct lecturer at Boston University (though perhaps best known as a one-time Swellesley contributor).

The event takes place on Thursday, June 2, from 6:30-8pm in the Wakelin Room at Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St.