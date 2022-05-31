Free Family Fun & Games all around Wonderful Wellesley

Come see what’s new in Wellesley and celebrate spring on Saturday, June 4, noon-3 at the Wonderful Wellesley Family Fun & Games event. From Wellesley Square to the Linden Square Courtyard to Church Street, to the Clock Tower in Wellesley Hills enjoy a FREE and fun-filled afternoon of games, street performers, and live music.

Linden Square Courtyard

Look up for the stilt walkers.

Add a twist to your day with a visit to the balloon artists.

Float over and be amazed by the Bubble Guy’s creations (Linden Square Courtyard).

Wellesley Square, Church Street

Keep the balance of fun just right with unicycle juggler Peter Panic on Church Street

Wellesley Square, Central and Cross Streets

Street performers

Creative play spaces for kids ages 2-12

Cornhole

Build n’ Balance

Animal bouncers

Sing along to live music

Central Street (Connect 4 & Friends)

Church Street

Wellesley Hills Clock Tower (Cindy Lou & Friends).