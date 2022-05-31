Free Family Fun & Games all around Wonderful Wellesley

Come see what’s new in Wellesley and celebrate spring on Saturday, June 4, noon-3 at the Wonderful Wellesley Family Fun & Games event. From Wellesley Square to the Linden Square Courtyard to Church Street, to the Clock Tower in Wellesley Hills enjoy a FREE and fun-filled afternoon of games, street performers, and live music.
Linden Square Courtyard
- Look up for the stilt walkers.
- Add a twist to your day with a visit to the balloon artists.
- Float over and be amazed by the Bubble Guy’s creations (Linden Square Courtyard).
Wellesley Square, Church Street
- Keep the balance of fun just right with unicycle juggler Peter Panic on Church Street
Wellesley Square, Central and Cross Streets
- Street performers
- Creative play spaces for kids ages 2-12
- Cornhole
- Build n’ Balance
- Animal bouncers
Sing along to live music
- Central Street (Connect 4 & Friends)
- Church Street
- Wellesley Hills Clock Tower (Cindy Lou & Friends).
