The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Free Family Fun & Games all around Wonderful Wellesley

by Leave a Comment

Come see what’s new in Wellesley and celebrate spring on Saturday, June 4, noon-3 at the Wonderful Wellesley Family Fun & Games event. From Wellesley Square to the Linden Square Courtyard to Church Street, to the Clock Tower in Wellesley Hills enjoy a FREE and fun-filled afternoon of games, street performers, and live music.

Wonderful Wellesley, Fun & Games

Linden Square Courtyard

  • Look up for the stilt walkers.
  • Add a twist to your day with a visit to the balloon artists.
  • Float over and be amazed by the Bubble Guy’s creations (Linden Square Courtyard).

Wellesley Square, Church Street

  • Keep the balance of fun just right with unicycle juggler Peter Panic on Church Street

Wellesley Square, Central and Cross Streets

  • Street performers
  • Creative play spaces for kids ages 2-12
  • Cornhole
  • Build n’ Balance
  • Animal bouncers

Sing along to live music

  • Central Street (Connect 4 & Friends)
  • Church Street
  • Wellesley Hills Clock Tower (Cindy Lou & Friends).
print
Share

Leave a Reply

You have to agree to the comment policy.

Linden Square, Wellesley
Wonderful Wellesley
Riverbend School