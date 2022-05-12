Letter carriers’ food drive this Saturday to benefit Wellesley Food Pantry

This Saturday, May 14, the Wellesley Post office is supporting the Wellesley Food Pantry as part of the 30th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Letter carriers will pick up food donations from residents’ homes and deliver them to the pantry at the end of their work day. Residents are asked to package their donations into sturdy bags and place them near their mailboxes in visible locations in the morning.

While the pantry gratefully accepts donations of all unexpired nonperishable items, the following are among the most needed items:

Pasta

Raisins

Fruit canned in juice

Low/no salt canned vegetables

Canned salmon and sardines.

Please avoid glass containers for the safety of the letter carriers and pantry volunteers.

Alternatively, residents may bring their donations to the pantry during regular curbside collection hours (Mondays 2-3pm) or to the permanent collection bins inside Whole Foods or Roche Bros. any time during their business hours. Please send tips, photos, ideas to [email protected]