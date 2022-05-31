The Swellesley Report

Memorial Day observed in Wellesley

by 1 Comment

Memorial Day observances in Wellesley took place in front of Town Hall at the War Memorial on Monday evening. The moving ceremony included a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, a rifle salute by the Wellesley Police Department, the presentation of the War Memorial scholarship awards, patriotic songs, poetry readings, and more.

Army Sergeant Royall Switzler welcomed attendees, and served as presenter for the observances. Switzler from 1991-2000 was a member of the Wellesley Board of Selectmen, as it was then called. He currently serves as a Town Meeting member.

 

John Dirlam, MassBay history professor and Navy veteran, always brings a fascinating story to mark historical events. He noted that today there are at least 20 towns and villages across the country that claim to be the first to have observed a Memorial Day (or Decoration Day as it used to be called). Recent research, however, indicates that there’s an interesting story about what Yale history professor David W. Blight says was probably was the first Decoration Day. “It involved a group of newly freed slaves in Charleston, South Carolina who had been in charge of doing menial labor at a Confederate prisoner of war camp in Charleston, where the Union soldiers who died there were buried in mass graves,” Dirlam said. “As soon as the war ended, in May of 1865, these recently enslaved people got out, disinterred all the Union dead, from the mass graves, reburied them in their own graves, marked the graves, and then decorated them with flowers. And then to top it off, held an impromptu parade around what had once been a Confederate prisoner of war camp. That we think is probably the first Decoration Day in the United States.”

 

Rabbi Bleich of Wellesley Weston Chabad, who recently returned from a humanitarian trip to Ukraine where he says he saw firsthand the  horrors of war, delivered the invocation. “As an American, I never had to see those horrors on these shores, and I know that it is because of the sacrifice of young men and women, the American service people, who traveled distant shores and stand strong in defense of our democracy,” Rabbi Bleich said.

 

Members of the Wellesley Fire Department stand at attention as the Wellesley High School band plays the National Anthem.

 

State Representative Alice Hanlon Peisch reads a proclamation from Governor Charlie Baker.

 

Members of the varsity Wellesley High School Cheerleading team read a poem. From left, Caroline Kane, class of 2023; Izzy Graham, class of 2025; and Abby Coleman, class of 2025. Coach Odessa Sanchez, far right, looks on.

Select Board member Beth Sullivan Woods awards the the War Memorial Scholarship to Wellesley High School senior Danielle Cimino, who will attend Plymouth State University. WHS seniors David Macek, who will attend Fordham; and Quinn Wayman, who will attend Miami University in Ohio, were also recipients of the award. The War Memorial Scholarship is intended for an applicant who has an interest in the military or had close relatives who are, or were, veterans.

 

Army Sergeant Lorelei King recited a poem.

 

Marine Corp. Sergeant Pete Jones, vice commander of American Legion post 72, reminded the crowd that “…every military headstone has a story to tell.”

 

 

Gary Woods, Captain, Marines, offered an interesting tidbit to the crowd—May 30th, 2022 marked the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial. “We don’t mourn our loved ones today,” he said, “We celebrate what they gave us.”

 

Many town leaders were in attendance including all five Select Board members—Tom Ulfelder (chair); Lise Olney (vice chair); Beth Sullivan Woods; Colette Aufranc; and Ann-Mara Lanza.

 

Comments

  1. It was at the very moving Memorial Day Ceremony last night and I want to thank you for the wonderful story and pictures. They capture the essence of the beautiful ceremony.

    Reply

