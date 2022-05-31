Memorial Day observed in Wellesley

Memorial Day observances in Wellesley took place in front of Town Hall at the War Memorial on Monday evening. The moving ceremony included a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, a rifle salute by the Wellesley Police Department, the presentation of the War Memorial scholarship awards, patriotic songs, poetry readings, and more.
Comments
Lynne Dillon says
It was at the very moving Memorial Day Ceremony last night and I want to thank you for the wonderful story and pictures. They capture the essence of the beautiful ceremony.