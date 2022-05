The Wellesley Conservation Land Trust invites you to join your neighbors for Open Gardens at Cronk’s Rocky Woodland

Saturday, May 7, 2-4pm

20 Crown Ridge R., Wellesley

Come enjoy the spring flowers among music, and explore the moss-covered Hansel and Gretel cottage. Learn how you can help Cronk’s continue as the wildflower garden that Gertrude Cronk established in the 1930s for all our neighborhoods to enjoy.