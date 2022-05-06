The Swellesley Report

To the moon: Luna rises to Wellesley’s most popular dog name in 2022

Luna has shot up to the top dog name in Wellesley after years of Bellas and Lucys duking it out for the title. Labrador retrievers remain the most popular breed in town, though there are now oodles of doodles, too.

These are among the findings in perusing data from the town on licensed dogs, of which there is about 1 for every 10 people in Wellesley, and 1 for every 3 households.

Betty, a 10-ish-year-old pandemic rescue Beagle mix (back seat) and Rosie, a 3-year-old rescue King Charles spaniel mix. Both are big Wellesley RDF fans.

 

All dogs over 6 months old residing in Wellesley must be licensed by the Town Clerk. New licenses are available each year from Jan. 1-March 31, and must be renewed annually to avoid a fine.

Depending on how lenient you are, and we know a lot of lenient dog owners, the ranking of most common dog names could go in different directions.

While we count 30 Lunas, followed by 25 Bellas, Cocos, and Teddys, there are a lot of Charlies, too. As in Charlie, Charley, Charli, Charlie Brown, and Charlie Carlino. Add those up and you’ve got a new leader. But we’re purists, here. See the full list embedded at the end of this post.

While we probably need to clean up the data some, it’s clear that even though many people give their dogs popular names, more than half of the licensed dogs have one-of-a-kind names in town. Among those: Blueberry, Bocce, Captain Biscotti, Dill Pickle, Fonzie, and Marshmallow.

Remy, a 13 year old Puggle
Remy, a 13-year-old Puggle whose Dad (Chip Bergstrom) and business partner Tom Rosedale recently began selling “all-natural super premium dog food” under the brand Top Shelf Dog (get a 2-pouch sample for the price of 1 with free shipping)

 

Coco (havapoo) – 2 ½ years old
Coco (havapoo), a 2-plus-year-old, and one of Remy’s business partners

 

As for breeds, Labrador Retrievers continue to rule, with nearly 400 in Wellesley. Golden Retrievers are hugely popular, too, with 268. Doodles—197 Goldens and 184 Labradoodles—are all the rage, with those numbers up from 175 and 154 in 2021.

Rare breeds in town include Doberman Pinschers, Mastiffs, Pekepoo, and Silky Terriers, with just one apiece.

The overall number of licensed dogs is up as well, from 2,861 last year to 2985. Pandemic pups, indeed.

dog chicken
Wellesley does not keep a list of chicken names, to our knowledge

 

More: Wellesley’s top dog names & breeds for 2021

