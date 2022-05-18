Transportation in Wellesley—bus, shuttle and paratransit services

SPONSORED CONTENT: The following is a guest column by Colette Aufranc, Select Board and Mobility Committee; and Marybeth Martello, Climate Action Committee. This is the third in a “May is Mobility Month” series of guest columns about transportation actions in Wellesley that support the town’s Sustainability Mobility Plan and Climate Action Plan.

In previous columns we’ve highlighted changes in the MBTA train schedule and enhanced T service, and introduced the Catch Connect Micro Transit service. Adopting these transportation options is critical in meeting Wellesley’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goals and reducing congestion on our roads. If you need a few more ideas, why not ride a bus?

Local Bus Service

“Sometimes a bus ride is all it takes to feel better.” Wise words that could come directly from our very own planet and are an incentive to ditch your car and ride a bus. While Micro Transit is a tech-enabled service with schedules that shift based on rider demand, local buses operate with fixed routes or pre-scheduled on-demand services. Fares on all MWRTA services continue to be FREE.

In partnership with the MetroWest Regional Transit Authority (MWRTA), there are lots of bus options for Wellesley riders:

Boston Hospital Shuttle Service—Need a ride to a doctor appointment? Take the Boston Hospital Shuttle serving the West Roxbury and Jamaica Plain V.A. facilities, New England Baptist, Brigham & Women’s, Beth Israel, Joslin Clinic, and the New England Deaconess hospitals. This shuttle runs on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Wellesley residents who register and book a trip through the MWRTA central reservations department can be picked up and dropped off at their homes (based on the bus schedule). Riders MUST fill out the registration form and set up a fare account prior to using the service. For questions, contact MWRTA Central Reservations at 1-508-820-4650. Registration forms and other information can also be found at https://mwrta.com/routes/commuter-shuttles/boston-hospital-shuttle

Fixed Route Bus Service—Flag down the Route 1 bus! This is a fixed route bus that runs between Framingham and the Woodland T station, with various stops at the Natick Mall (Wegman’s bus shelter), Mathworks, Oak Street, and Mass Bay Community College. MWRTA also uses the “flag down system”—riders may wave down a bus in transit and the bus will stop to pick you up when it is safe to do so. Please note: Due to the busy nature of Route 9, if you cannot get to a stop, or if you miss a bus, call MWRTA dispatch at 508-935-2222 to discuss and arrange a safe location for pickup. https://www.mwrta.com/routes/fixed-routes/route-1

Disabled/Paratransit Bus Service—Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, the MWRTA offers service to residents who cannot independently access the fixed route bus system with a service known as the MetroWest Ride. The Ride is an origin-to-destination shared ride service; trips are reserved through the MWRTA call center at (508) 820-4560. More information, including a detailed ride guide, can be found on the MWRTA website.

Wellesley Council on Aging Bus Service—The COA bus service makes it safe and easy for Wellesley senior citizens to shop, visit friends, access medical services, go to the food pantry and more. Trips on the wheelchair accessible bus can be reserved in advance and serve any destination in Wellesley, the Woodland T station, and select medical destinations in Needham, Natick and Newton. Service hours are 8:45am to 3:30pm. Visit the Council on Aging website for details and information on how to complete a rider application and

book trips, or call the COA at 781-235-3961.

Learn more! These columns and more transportation related resources can be found on our transportation web page (https://www.wellesleyma.gov/476/Public-Transportation-Parking).