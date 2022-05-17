Volunteers needed for Dressing of the Graves in Wellesley

The Veterans Services department is seeking volunteers to assist with Wellesley Memorial Day preparations.

On Friday, May 20 at 3:45 p.m. volunteers are needed to help place flags on veterans’ graves at Woodlawn Cemetery (148 Brook Street). Please contact Graves and Ceremonial Officer Joe Oliveri at 774-292-9932 to participate.

“Lest We Forget” Memorial Day Observances

On Monday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m. the Town will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony outdoors at the Wellesley War Memorial in front of Town Hall. The community is invited to attend and honor the service of our military heroes.

This always moving service includes a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, a rifle salute by the Wellesley Police Department, patriotic songs, and more.

