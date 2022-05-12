The annual Art in the Park event taking place on Saturday, May 21 during Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend will take inspiration from a surrealist parlor game called “exquisite corpse” to produce a community art project.

The event will take place from noon-2:3opm on May 21 at Simons Park next to the main Wellesley Free Library.

The Draw Beyond the Box project will seek to connect the community with a project based on the exquisite corpse game in which “participants will create imaginary figures by taking turns drawing, folding their drawing to conceal a portion of it, and then passing it along to another person to complete,” according to organizer Art Wellesley.

This is a similar technique to that used by Mr. and Mrs. Swellesley in writing our articles.

The Art in the Park works will be displayed on site for a day, then moved to storefront windows for a few weeks.

Art in the Park launched in 2013.