Wellesley Business Buzz: Bach to Rock; Papa Wheelies Grand Opening; Lululemon coming to Central St.; StretchMed under new ownership; Roosters makes move within Linden Square

The beat goes on at Bach to Rock

Bach to Rock in Linden Square, the music school with a rock n’ roll soul, has had a change in ownership. New director Hannah Gleason, says, “I’m really excited to be here in Wellesley. The team and I have already planned an Open House for Saturday, May 21st, 10am – 2pm and we’re hoping to pull together a lot of fun future events that include the community as we get to know the area better.”

Some of the programs and events they’ll be working on moving forward are early childhood classes, group classes, a rock band program that will compete yearly in Battle of the Bands, Glee Club, private lessons, and performances throughout the year.

Don Kennel, who opened the school in 2016, told us by email, “It really has been satisfying helping Wellesley folks find the music within them … and helping so many musicians with a job while they honed their professional careers.”

Back to Rock is offering a 20% discount for summer camp enrollment if enrolled by May 31.

Papa Wheelies Grand Opening is May 21

Sponsored content: Looking for the best way to get outside, be more active, and have some fun? Papa Wheelies at 8 Church St. In Wellesley is the place to start. If you are looking for a new bike or to bring your old bike back to life, Papa Wheelies can help!

Providing a full line of hybrid, mountain, electric and road bikes as well as accessories from the best bike companies around the world, you can find what it takes to get out and enjoy the season.

The May 21, 10am-4pm, Grand Opening will feature:

Free accessories with a bike purchase*

$50 in free accessories with any $500-$1000 bike purchase*

$100 in free accessories with any $1001-$2000 bike purchase*

$200 in free accessories with any $2001+ bike purchase*

And more…

10% off parts on repairs and tune ups*

10% off accessories (excluding electronics) *

25% off trainers *

*All items must be in stock at Papa Wheelies in Wellesley, Boston, or Portsmouth. Offer excludes bikes and electronics. Labor is not discounted.

Visit the new Papa Wheelies Wellesley location (formerly in Natick). Check out our Facebook page for updates on the Grand Opening, group rides, other events and promotions.

Lululemon coming to Wellesley Square

Fashion retailer Lululemon is planning to open a shop at 50 D Central St. (about 4,500 sq. ft.), in Wellesley Square, the former Talbots space in Wellesley Square.

No word yet on a planned opening date (we reached out to Lululemon via social media and got a generic response, possibly from a robot).

Lululemon is based in Vancouver. The business starts off describing itself on the “About us” page on its website as being “a purpose-driven brand and our values guide us in all that we do.” We think that just means they sell athletic apparel and accessories.

Lululemon already has a store nearby at Natick Mall.

Roosters struts around the corner in Linden Square

Roosters Men’s Grooming Center, celebrating its 10th anniversary in town this spring, has opened in its new location (180 Linden St.) in Linden Square, just around the corner from its longtime location. Roosters now faces Roche Bros. rather than Linden Street.

“Same staff and same great service everyone has come to know and love about Roosters,” says Owner John Santanella.

Stretch med under new ownership

StretchMed, a Wellesley Square fixture since 2019, has temporarily closed its doors while the business transitions to new ownership.

StretchMed specializes in 25- or 50-minute partner-assisted stretching classes. Benefits of the sessions include improved flexibility and range of motion, lessened chronic joint and muscle pain, and reduction of stress on joints.

Boston Veterinary Clinic to add a Wellesley location

Boston Veterinary Clinic (BVC) next fall will open a new “fear-free” primary care veterinary practice at 239 Washington Street. The BVC pet-care team focuses on a modern approach to animal care with a focus on wellness and minimizing fear and stress with every vet visit.

BVC has three additional locations in Brookline, Bay Village, and the Seaport.

