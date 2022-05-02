Wellesley Business Buzz: Nail salon closes; Waterstone celebrates 10 years

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Nails Studio closing

Nails Studio at 451 Worcester St., has informed customers that it was closing on May 1 due to the high cost of leasing its space. “We hope that we have been successful in offering excellent service and maintaining good customer service,” the message to customers reads, in part. The business refers customers to Aer Nailbar in Brookline.

Waterstone celebrates 10 years

Waterstone at Wellesley, an independent living and assisted living facility in Lower Falls on Washington Street, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

One impressive feat is that 10 team members who began their careers at Waterstone are still there.

These include Susan Dellorco, Business Office Manager; Maureen Horan, Wellness Director; Thomas W. Slamin, Facilities Maintenance Director; Cathyann Hansen, Caregiver; Felicie Leon, Caregiver (not pictured); Shannon Costello, Wellness Nurse, Mary Ann Deneault, Concierge; Genielle Homicil, Caregiver (not pictured); Ismaela Jean, Caregiver (not pictured); Victor Norvil, Dietary Team Member (not pictured).

