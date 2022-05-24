Wellesley High School seniors get to do all the things this year

Although the past two years have brought some disappointments to Wellesley High School seniors eager to celebrate all the big milestones leading up to graduation, the fun is back this year including Prom, Color Wars, and All-Night Party.

Here are the highlights:

The seniors will enjoy activities such as a Bring Your Pet to School Day and the Senior Awards ceremony. They’ll also honor those who have worked so hard to guide their academic careers during Teacher Appreciation Day. On May 25, you may see members of the class around town as they participate in Community Service Day.

The last day of school for seniors is May 27, and will be celebrated with a raucous game of Color Wars and Field Day games. The Senior Prom is back and will take place at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel on May 31. After a couple days of recovery from all the dancing and celebrating, students will meet back at the high school for a water fun on a slip and slide. Later that day, it will be back to the high school for the senior banquet, yearbook distribution, and a video presentation that’s sure to have everyone tearing up.



Finally, on June 3, the big day will arrive—graduation. If the weather cooperates, the ceremony will be held at 5pm at Hunnewell Field. The rain location is at Babson College. The event will be followed by All-Night Party from 10pm-2am, and then that’s it. The Wellesley High School Class of 2022 will officially be launched. It’s been quite a ride for this group of young people. We wish them all the best.

If you’d like to share any photos, reports, or anecdotes from the events, please do: [email protected]