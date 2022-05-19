Wellesley Police rescue baby raccoon

A baby raccoon is on the mend after being rescued by the Wellesley Police Department.

Animal Control Officer Jenny Smith rescued a baby racoon that had been abandoned in a backyard. The raccoon was dehydrated, so she provided water via a small syringe. Today, she transported the raccoon to an animal rehabilitator, where it's expected to bounce back ! pic.twitter.com/QqoMZcw3wY

