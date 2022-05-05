Wellesley Public Schools system confirms last day of classes

Wellesley Public Schools system Supt. Dr. David Lussier this week announced that June 21 will be the last day of classes.

We’re predicting perfect attendance on that Tuesday, which follows the Juneteenth long weekend. June 19 falls on Sunday, so the holiday is recognized on Monday.

June 21, the last day of classes, is a half day. Lussier described the last day following a holiday weekend as being “maybe not ideal.” But this will be the last day barring any unusual circumstances that close down the schools between now and then.

The school system approves a calendar of 185 days each each, providing a cushion for the mandated 180 days. Wellesley used two of its snow days this school year.