A special Veterans Memorial Mass, organized by the Wellesley Veterans’ Council, was held at St. Paul Church on Saturday afternoon to unite veterans during Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend. Veterans were invited to wear their uniforms.

During the service, there was a reading of the names of all residents of Wellesley who died in war, starting with Amos Mills in the Revolutionary War all the way to the five residents who lost their lives in 9/11.