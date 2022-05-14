Wellesley seeks to restock: Chief assessor, public information officer, board seats open

The town of Wellesley is set for a fresh infusion of talent, as it seeks to hire a new chief assessor and public information officer as well as fill numerous slots on many of its volunteer boards and committees.

Chief Assessor Donna McCabe retired recently after 28 years with the town, and Wellesley had posted a job listing until recently. The Board of Assessors at its meeting next week is slated to discuss and vote on an interim chief assessor.

A separate posting seeks a public information officer to succeed Stephanie Hawkinson, who will leave for a job with a nonprofit in Boston after working in communications for Wellesley since 2015, initially for the Natural Resources Commission. Stephanie’s been a valuable employee for the town, particularly in keeping the public informed during the COVID-19 crisis, and has been very supportive of our work.

Spots for volunteers to join boards and committees are also open now, or soon will be as current terms expire. Among the groups are the Climate Action Committee, Historical Commission, and Zoning Board of Appeals. Fill out a volunteer form if interested.

