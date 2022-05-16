Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend—2022 schedule

Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend, organized and funded by the Wellesley Celebrations Committee, is ready to bring the excitement with loads of events from Thursday, May 19 – Sunday, May 22. The weekend will kick off with an outdoor movie at the Tailby Parking lot (register through the Wellesley Recreation site) and end on Sunday, May 22 with a fabulous fireworks display at Hunnewell Field.

Don’t miss the fun with activities like the Hunnewell Fun Fair; the Pancake Festival at Wellesley High School put on by the Kiwanis; the Touch-a -Truck event/DPW Open House (bring some non-perishable grocery items to fill up a truck for delivery to the Wellesley Food Pantry); the Rotary Club-sponsored Pooch Parade at Hunnewell Field; and so much more.

With a favorable extended weather report, looks like it’s going to be a very Wonderful Weekend!

Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend schedule

*Please note, asterisk indicates a small fee may be charged.