Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend heats up

We tried to make the rounds during Saturday’s Wellesley Wonderful Weekend events before the real heat set in, but you know how it goes. Too much fun, too many friends, and the next thing you know you’re dragging your sweaty self home an hour later than planned.

But it was well worth it to see the return of favorite events like town department open houses, and to meet some people we’d only known through emails and Zoom calls.

A steady stream of pancakes, ham, and other breakfast goodies were doled at Wellesley High School by the Key Club, Wellesley Kiwanis Club members, and Whitsons Food Service staff to appreciative patrons.

Things were busy at Wellesley High, as the girls’ lacrosse team faced off vs. Franklin (unfortunately falling 6-4).

Pedal power

Then it was over to the Tailby Lot, where Wellesley Police and the Kiwanis teamed up for a bike safety event. We missed out on seeing kids pop wheelies, but WPD members impressed on their wheels. As one officer said to the other: “Would you have believed it if someone told you that you could get paid for riding your bike?”

Come on by

From there we headed to Rte. 9, storming the gates of the Municipal Light Plant, Department of Public Works, and Wellesley Fire Departments. Hey, if you invite the masses to stop in for an open house, and you offer cookies, hot dogs, juice boxes, and other goodies, we will pay a call.

MLP and other town officials were sharing information on mobility and other efforts in town.

The DPW had a bunch of things going on at once. DPW Director Dave Cohen was collecting gently worn business attire to pass on to those who might need them for job interviews and other work-related events. The DPW was also filling a truck with goods for the Wellesley Food Pantry. And of course there were trucks, trucks, and more trucks for kids and adults to ogle and climb on. After two years of COVID restrictions on such events, Cohen said it was nice see people have the chance to actually touch the trucks again.

Rescue me

At the Fire Department Chief Rick DeLorie regaled us with stories about…everything, as kids climbed about a boat, explored the interior workings of the fire engines, and sprayed real water at a phony fire.

Hot dog!

Time for lunch. So we visited the Police Department, and snarfed hot dogs fresh off the grill after taking a look at the shiny new communications room. The next police entry exam is coming up June 25, so if you want to join this community-oriented police force, make your move.

We might have held off on the hot dogs if we knew chicken was on the spit at the military encampment in front of Town Hall.

From there we got artsy, and swung by Art in the Park at Simons Park, where the “exquisite corpse” project was well underway.

Our final stop of the day: The Rotary’s pooch parade to raise funds for Ukrainian animals.

After all that, well, we were pooped.