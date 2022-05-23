Wheels of Wellesley event brings dozens of buffed & shiny cars to town

Unless you were behind the wheel of a very sweet ride, Central Street from the Wellesley Square fire station to Juniper restaurant was closed to all traffic for “Wheels of Wellesley IX,” the annual car show that drew over 50 antique, classic, and vintage cars ranging from those in near-perfect to condition to rust-pocked (but still very cool). The pageant of vehicles parked up and down the street was part of Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend.

Organized by the Modifiers Car Club and the Wellesley Celebrations Committee, the event drew large crowds of admirers, some who seemed to actually know how things worked under all those open hoods, and others who were just out to enjoy the spectacle.