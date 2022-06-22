Bench near Wellesley High honors Tom Zinck

Friends and family of Tom Zinck, the longtime Wellesley High School building manager who passed away last year, kicked off summer by dedicating a bench to Zinck near the school. Zinck himself was a Wellesley High grad.

More than 100 individuals donated $20 apiece to raise funds for the bench, which was months in the planning. The bench is located across Rice Street from the school and play structure, on the stadium side.

(What wasn’t planned for was a turtle possibly laying eggs under the brick pad for the bench, but Wellesley’s Department of Public Works checked out the situation and confirmed no eggs were there.)

The dedication had a great turnout, including Zinck’ss family and friends, WHS staff, parents and students. Wellesley High Principal Dr. Jamie Chisum shared heartfelt thoughts.

The plaque on the bench reads:

Tom Zinck Loving father, husband, friend and caretaker to all. Always in Wellesley’s hearts. In the end, kindness may be our ultimate achievement.