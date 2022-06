A driver crashed a car into a utility pole on Linden Street near Weston Road on Wednesday morning. Wellesley Police reported no injuries, but delays/detours on Linden Street between Crest Road and Weston Road.

The Municipal Light Plant quickly responded with a new pole. This is (at least) the second day in a row that a car has crashed into a pole in town, fortunately both times without injuries.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to [email protected]