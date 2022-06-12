Free online summer journalism program registration opens for students, instructors

First to the Frontpage, a local summer program for middle and high school students interested in journalism, is now accepting applications for students and instructors. The online program, launched in 2020, is led by student journalists, including those with The Bradford at Wellesley High School.

The interactive program includes separate sessions for middle and high school students in mid-to-late July and mid-to-late August. Daily sessions will last from 1-3 hours and cover topics such as journalism fundamentals, news literacy, and social media. Special guests from the news industry will be among those delivering keynotes.

