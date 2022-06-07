Join Wellesley Theatre Project at 10th anniversary of Teal Tie Affair

Wellesley Theatre Project (WTP) will hold its 10th anniversary celebration for WTP A Teal Tie Affair on Saturday, June 18, 6pm, at Babson College’s Sorenson Center for the Arts, 19 Babson College Drive, Wellesley.

This great evening of entertainment, fun, and celebration of 10 years of WTP will include an outdoor reception with hors d’oeuvres; desserts; beer & wine; over 25 performances by current and past WTP students; an online silent auction; and a live auction with auctioneer extraordinaire Tom Stebbins.

The silent auction will open on June 13.

Tickets and silent & live auction sales at this fundraising event support WTP, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. WTP has an active community service program and provides scholarships, after-school programming, performance opportunities, and theatre education to area youth.

DETAILS: The food and beverage portion of the evening is scheduled to take place outdoors. When guests are indoors, masks are required. WTP encourages families to take a rapid COVID test prior to attending the Teal Tie Affair.