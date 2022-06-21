One final Hunnewell clap-out & shouts of “Judie! Judie! Judie!” for beloved crossing guard

Hunnewell families gathered at the elementary school today to applaud the students of the school as they walked out it for one final time.

Hunnewell Elementary School is slated to be torn down and rebuilt beginning this summer, making this 5th grade class the last generation of students to graduate from the old building. Despite the building seeing out its last batch of students, spirits were high from both children and parents alike. Parents gathered in the center of the field behind the school, and the students walked out of the building, circling the applauding audience.

The building is not the only thing leaving, however. Judie Johnson, who has been a crossing guard for the school for the past 58 years, is also retiring. Judie was showered with applause, given flowers, and serenaded with a chant of “Judie! Judie! Judie!”

The new building is expected to be ready by early 2024, replacing the old building which has been around since 1938. Hopefully this one will last just as long.

A public open house farewell was held at Hunnewell last week.