The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

One final Hunnewell clap-out & shouts of “Judie! Judie! Judie!” for beloved crossing guard

by Leave a Comment

Hunnewell families gathered at the elementary school today to applaud the students of the school as they walked out it for one final time.

Hunnewell Clap Out

 

Hunnewell Elementary School is slated to be torn down and rebuilt beginning this summer, making this 5th grade class the last generation of students to graduate from the old building. Despite the building seeing out its last batch of students, spirits were high from both children and parents alike. Parents gathered in the center of the field behind the school, and the students walked out of the building, circling the applauding audience.

Hunnewell Clap Out
Parents corralled and waiting to cheer

The building is not the only thing leaving, however. Judie Johnson, who has been a crossing guard for the school for the past 58 years, is also retiring. Judie was showered with applause, given flowers, and serenaded with a chant of “Judie! Judie! Judie!”

Hunnewell Clap Out
Judie, sharply dressed as always

Hunnewell Clap Out

The new building is expected to be ready by early 2024, replacing the old building which has been around since 1938. Hopefully this one will last just as long.

A public open house farewell was held at Hunnewell last week.

print
Share

Leave a Reply

You have to agree to the comment policy.

Linden Square, Wellesley
Wonderful Wellesley, see what's new
Deland, Gibson, Wellesley
Deland, Gibson Insurance, Wellesley