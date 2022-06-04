Registration opens for PlayRoxRun!

Community Investors is hosting a PlayRoxRun! event designed to encourage kids to have fun running while raising funds for youth programs focused on physical, social and emotional wellness.

The event, slated for June 12 at the Wellesley College track, is open to all current Wellesley students in grades 3-12 (public & private schools). Grades 3-5: 1-2pm, Grades 6-8: 2-3pm; Grades 9-12: 3-4pm.

Fun Runs: Individuals enjoy running a lap, a mile, or as far as you can (15-minute limit).

Team Relay Bucket Races: Teams of 4 runners complete a mile relay race for the PlayRoxRun Bucket.

A running/training session will be held at Sprague Fields on Wednesday, 3-3:45pm on June 8.

Runners are encouraged (not required) to raise funds to expand PlayRox programs. $100 for individuals, $400 for teams. Fundraising tools will be made available.

