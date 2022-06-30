Save the date: Wellesley Square July Jubilation is July 16th

SPONSORED CONTENT: July Jubilation is coming back in a big way to Wellesley Square on Saturday, July 16, 9:30am-4:30pm, and it will be an event to remember. Scores of merchants will have special sidewalk sales at the annual family-friendly celebration. Active and interactive games for kids of all ages will be provided by Knucklebones in a huge play space (think half the size of a standard basketball court), as live music keeps the atmosphere energetic. The rain date for July Jubilation is July 23.

Expect drinks, food, and fun for the whole family, and incredible savings as the sidewalks and streets of Wellesley Square are filled with irresistible products and discounts. The fun will also include a dunk tank, petting zoo, balloon artist, bounce house, magic tricks and lots more.

You don’t want to miss this opportunity to enjoy Wellesley Square in the summer.

Wellesley Square July Jubilation entertainment line up



Learn more about times and exact locations as they become available at ShopWellesleySquare.com

Live music by Wellesley Rocks

Dunk Tank

Petting Zoo

Stilt Walker

Balloon Artist Linda Peck

Active entertainment for all ages featuring Knucklebones Fun and Games

Bounce House

Smokey the Bear & The Smokehouse

Open Police Cruiser

Wellesley Theatre Project performs scenes

Juggler and Unicyclist

Bubble Zone Science of Bubbles

Members of the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra perform

Tim Brown, Magic and Balloon Tricks at Wellesley Toy Shop