Supporters gather to wish all the best to retiring asst. fire chief Jeff Peterson

All the best to Wellesley Fire Department’s assistant fire chief Jeff Peterson on his retirement from the department after 37 years of service. A crowd of about 75 well wishers including Jeff’s family and friends, firefighting colleagues, Select Board members, town employees, a representative from Massachusetts State Representative Alice Hanlon Peisch’s office, and town residents gathered at the WFD route 9 headquarters to give him a fond farewell.

So what’s next for Jeff?

Answer: “I’m going to Disney World.” Literally. He and his family will visit the happiest place on earth later this summer. After that, he says he’ll see us all around town, probably at the Recycling and Disposal Facility.