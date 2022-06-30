The Swellesley Report

Supporters gather to wish all the best to retiring asst. fire chief Jeff Peterson

All the best to Wellesley Fire Department’s assistant fire chief Jeff Peterson on his retirement from the department after 37 years of service. A crowd of about 75 well wishers including Jeff’s family and friends, firefighting colleagues, Select Board members, town employees, a representative from Massachusetts State Representative Alice Hanlon Peisch’s office, and town residents gathered at the WFD route 9 headquarters to give him a fond farewell.

Wellesley Fire Department
Fire chief Rick DeLorie, right, presents assistant chief Jeff Peterson with a certificate of participation for his 37 years of service. “I always thought of Rick and I as the Penn and Teller of the fire department. I was the one who didn’t talk,” Peterson said. Then, finding his words, “This fire department was always the best fire department. I’ll miss working with you all.”

 

Wellesley Fire Department
Jeff Peterson is presented with a Wellesley Firefighter’s Leadership award plaque. From left: Select Board vice chair Lise Olney; SB member Ann-Mara Lanza; retiring asst. fire chief Jeff Peterson; SB chair Tom Ulfelder, SB member Colette Aufranc; fire chief Rick DeLorie

 

Wellesley Fire Department
Wellesley police chief Jack Pilecki, after some good-natured ribbing about the rivalry between the police and fire departments, said, “Jeff is always the guy who steps up and builds bridges. It’s always ‘how can I help you? How can we get the job done? How can I assist you?’ “

 

Wellesley Fire Department
Vintage Jeff Peterson

So what’s next for Jeff?

Answer: “I’m going to Disney World.” Literally. He and his family will visit the happiest place on earth later this summer. After that, he says he’ll see us all around town, probably at the Recycling and Disposal Facility.

